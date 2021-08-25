The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a rice pest management course next month in Biggs.
“The day will begin with an interactive field tour of the research plots (at) Hamilton Road Field, where attendees can get up close to the weeds and rice,” read a release issued by UCCE Advisors.
The course will include hands-on weed identification sessions on emerging and mature weeds and a disease and pest ID session, according to the release, and attendees are encouraged to bring their boots.
“In the afternoon, speakers will address several pertinent topics in CA rice, including regulatory updates, new herbicides for resistance management, diseases and pests research updates, and how to construct a weed management program,” it was stated in the release.
The course is a collaborative effort between UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE), UC Davis, and the California Rice Experiment Station (CRES.)
““This course provides a strong foundation for weed and pest management in California rice, as well as a chance for interaction and discussion with researchers on the latest pests and pest control options for California rice systems,” said Whitney Brim-DeForest, UCCE Rice Farm Advisor. “The event is a great opportunity for pest control advisers, growers, industry, extension, and interested students to gain a deeper understanding of pest management topics that affect rice.”
Registration costs $80 before Sept. 7 or late registration after that date will cost $100.
Current students can register for $40-$50 with proof of active school enrollment.
There is limited space so those interested in attending are encouraged to register early.
To register, visit http://wric.ucdavis.edu and click on “Pest Management Course.”
For more information call 822-7515 or email wbrimdeforest@ucanr.edu.