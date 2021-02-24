The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual Statewide Prune Day on Feb. 24.
During the event, participants can hear the latest information in research and extension activities related to prune production in California, according to an event announcement.
Talks will focus on new varieties, plant pathology and orchard management.
Presentations will consist of California Prune Board funded research, an update on board activities and a grower’s perspective on tree training and pruning.
The Prune Day event is free and open to the public – registration is required to receive Zoom login information.
The event will take place on Feb. 24 from 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=33075.