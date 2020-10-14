Both Glenn and Colusa counties saw an improvement in their unemployment rates in August, according to data from the Employment Development Department.
Colusa County's unemployment rate in August was reported as 11 percent compared to 15 percent in July.
The unemployment rate in Glenn County was 8.1 percent in August compared to 10.9 percent in July.
California's unemployment rate was 11.6 percent in August while the nation's was 8.5 percent.
Colusa County industries that saw an increase in available jobs included farming (70 jobs); manufacturing (130 jobs); educational and health services (20 jobs); and government (50 jobs).
An industry that saw a decrease in jobs included leisure and hospitality (20 jobs).
Industries in Glenn County that saw an increase in available jobs included farming (140 jobs); mining, logging and construction (40 jobs); manufacturing (20 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (150 jobs); professional and business services (30 jobs); leisure and hospitality (90 jobs); and government (210 jobs).
Colusa County ranked 49th while Glenn County ranked 17th out of the 58 California counties in terms of lowest unemployment rates.