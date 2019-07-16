For at least the second month in a row, the unemployment rate in Colusa County improved, according to the latest statistics from the Employment Development Department.
The May unemployment rate was 10.4 percent compared to 15.8 percent in April.
However, despite the improvement, the rate lags behind the state’s unemployment rate of 3.5 percent and the national rate of 3.4 percent.
According to the EDD, there was an increase of 770 available jobs in Colusa County in May.
A significant number of those jobs were in the farm industry with an additional 480 jobs.
Other industries that saw growth include mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); manufacturing (190); trade, transportation and utilities (20 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); leisure and hospitality (10 jobs); and government (40 jobs).
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was ranked the second worse in the state. The only county with a worse rate was Imperial County at 16.4 percent.