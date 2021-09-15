Unemployment rates in Colusa County improved slightly in July while rates in Glenn and Tehama counties saw a slight decline.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 13.5 percent in July compared to 11.9 percent in June.
July’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 10.1 compared to 7.1 percent the month prior.
In Tehama County, the unemployment rate increased to 10.3 percent in July compared to the 7.5 percent recorded in June.
California’s unemployment rate was 13.6 percent in July while the nation’s was 10.5 percent.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available jobs included farm (420 jobs); educational and health services (40 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (20 jobs); the government industry (320 jobs); mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (50 jobs).
Industries in Colusa County that saw an increase in available jobs included manufacturing (40 jobs).
The number of jobs within the financial activities (140 jobs) stayed the same as the month prior.
In Glenn County, the farm industries saw an increase of 10 available jobs and the professional and business services saw an increase of 50 jobs.
Industries in Glenn County that saw an decrease in jobs included trade, transportation and utilities (40 jobs); educational and health services (60 jobs); leisure and hospitality (170 jobs); government (350 jobs); manufacturing (100 jobs); mining, logging and construction (100 jobs); and financial activities (10 jobs).
In Tehama County, the only industry that saw an increase in available jobs was farming, with an increase of 140 jobs.
Industries within Tehama County that saw a decrease in available jobs included mining, logging and construction (30 jobs); leisure and hospitality (80 jobs); government (580 jobs). financial activities (10 jobs); educational and health services (30 jobs); and trade, transportation and utilities (120 jobs).
Colusa County’s unemployment rate ranked 55th in the state, moving up two slots since the previous month.
Glenn County was ranked 31th in the state, slipping slightly from the 28th place held the month prior while Tehama County ranked 38th in the state, dropping from the 36th slot the previous month.