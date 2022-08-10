Unemployment rates in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties rose slightly in June, according to the latest data released by the Employment Development Department, Labor Market Information Division.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 12.7% in June, which was an increase from the 8.5 percent reported the previous month.
June’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 7.8%, an increase from the 4.1% reported the month prior.
In Tehama County, the unemployment rate increased to 8% in June compared to the 3.8% rate reported in May.
California’s unemployment rate increased to 8.2% in June, while the nation’s also increased to 6.1%.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available jobs included farming (70 jobs); educational and health services (80 jobs); manufacturing (130 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (70 jobs); government (90 jobs); and mining, logging and construction (10 jobs).
Industries that saw an increase in available jobs in Colusa County in June included leisure and hospitality (50 jobs) and financial activities (10 jobs).
In Glenn County, the farming industry saw an increase of 30 jobs in June while the professional and business services industry saw an increase of 30 available jobs and the manufacturing industry saw an increase of 30 jobs.
The mining, logging and construction industries saw a decrease of 10 jobs from the previous month, while educational and health services also saw a decrease of 10 jobs. Other areas to see a decrease in available jobs in Glenn County included the trade, transportation and utilities industries (100 jobs); leisure and hospitality (10 jobs); and government (70 jobs).
Industries within Tehama County that saw an increase in available jobs included farming, with an increase of 190 jobs and leisure and hospitality (120 jobs).
Industries that saw a decrease in jobs included mining, logging and construction (40 jobs); educational and health services (140 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (160 jobs); and financial activities (40 jobs).
Available government jobs remained the same as the previous month in Tehama County in June.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate ranked 57th in the state in June while Glenn County was ranked 42nd and Tehama County ranked 38th in the state.