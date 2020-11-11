Both Colusa and Glenn counties saw slight changes in unemployment rates in September compared to August, according to the Employment Development Department.
Colusa County's unemployment rate in September was reported as 10.6 percent compared to 10.4 percent in August.
The unemployment rate in Glenn County in September was reported at 7.3 percent while August's was 7.7 percent.
Both counties' unemployment rates were better than California's average in September (10.8 percent), however, Colusa County lagged behind the national rate (7.7 percent).
With the slight rise in unemployment in Colusa County, some industries saw a decrease in available jobs, such as farming (30 jobs); manufacturing (10 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (10 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); leisure and hospitality (30 jobs); and government (20 jobs).
Some industries in Glenn County saw an increase in available jobs, including farming (270 jobs); manufacturing (30 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (130 jobs); professional and business services (10 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (10 jobs).
However, the government industry saw a decrease of available jobs (80).
Glenn County was ranked 12th out of 58 California counties as far as lowest unemployment rate and Colusa County was ranked 49th.