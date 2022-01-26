Unemployment rates in the tri-county region increased slightly in November while still remaining above the state average in Colusa County.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 10.1 percent in November, which was an increase from the 8.4 percent reported the previous month.
November’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 6.2 percent, an increase from the 5.4 percent reported the month prior.
In Tehama County, the unemployment rate increased to 6.6 percent in November compared to the 5.6 percent reported in October.
California’s unemployment rate increased to 8.3 percent in November, while the nation’s also increased to 6.4 percent.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available jobs included farming (470 jobs); leisure and hospitality (40 jobs); educational and health services (60 jobs); manufacturing (390 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (120 jobs); mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); and the government industry (110 jobs).
In Glenn County, the mining, logging and construction industry saw an increase of 20 jobs while the professional and business services industry saw an increase of 30 jobs
The professional and business services industry remained the same as the previous month, with 150 jobs.
Industries in Glenn County that saw an decrease in jobs included the farm industry (190); educational, health services (10 jobs); leisure and hospitality (220 jobs); the manufacturing industry (90 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities industry (30 jobs); and government (170 jobs).
Industries within Tehama County that saw a decrease in available jobs included farming (550); government (50 jobs); mining, logging and construction (170 jobs); educational and health services (90 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (80 jobs); leisure and hospitality (100 jobs); and financial activities (10 jobs).
Colusa County’s unemployment rate ranked 57th in the state in November, moving down two slots since the previous month.
Glenn County was ranked 29th in the state, moving down from the 27th place held the month prior while Tehama County tied at 29th in the state, up two spots from the 31st slot the previous month.