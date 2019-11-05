The unemployment rate saw a decrease in September from the month prior in Colusa County, according to the most recent numbers from the Employment Development Department.
In September, the unemployment rate was reported as 6.6 percent, compared to August’s 8.3 percent.
Colusa County was ranked 56th out of the 58 counties in California – Tulare County (57) and Imperial County (58) were the only two counties with higher unemployment rates.
The state;s unemployment rate was reported as 3.5 percent.
Some industries saw an increase in jobs, including government (20 jobs); and educational and health services (10 jobs).
Other industries saw a decrease in available jobs, including farm (90 jobs); manufacturing (10 jobs); and trade, transportation and utilities (10 jobs).