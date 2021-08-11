Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties saw unemployment rates grow in June compared to the month prior, according to the most recent data from the Employment Development Department.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 11.8 percent in June compared to 11.2 percent in April.
June’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 7 compared to 6.3 percent the month prior.
In Tehama County, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent in June compared to 6.8 percent in May.
California’s unemployment rate was eight percent in June while the nation’s was 6.1 percent.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available jobs included farm (40 jobs); manufacturing (90 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); educational and health services (10 jobs); and the government industry (50 jobs).
Industries in Colusa County that saw an increase in available jobs included manufacturing (90 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (40 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (20 jobs).
The number of jobs within the mining, logging and construction (110 jobs) stayed the same as the month prior.
In Glenn County, the farm industries saw a decrease of 20 available jobs.
Industries in Glenn County that saw an increase in jobs included trade, transportation and utilities (10 jobs); educational and health services (10 jobs); leisure and hospitality (20 jobs); government (30 jobs); and manufacturing (20 jobs).
The number of jobs within the mining, logging and construction (410 jobs); financial activities (160 jobs; and professional and business services (30 jobs) stayed the same as the month prior.
In Tehama County, industries that saw an increase in available jobs included farm (10 jobs); mining, logging and construction (50 jobs); leisure and hospitality (120 jobs); and government (70 jobs).
Industries within Tehama County that saw a decrease in available jobs included financial activities (10 jobs); educational and health services (30 jobs); and trade, transportation and utilities (40 jobs).
Colusa County had the second highest unemployment rate in the state, ranked 57th out of California’s 58 counties for lowest unemployment rate. Imperial County was the only county with a higher rate of 15.9 percent.
Glenn County was ranked 28th in the state, slipping slightly from the 24th place held the month prior, while Tehama County ranked 36th in the state.