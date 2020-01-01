Colusa County had the second worst unemployment rate in the state in November, according to the latest statistics from the Employment Development Department.
November’s unemployment rate was reported as 10.5 percent in November compared to 7.3 percent in October.
This figure lagged behind California’s unemployment rate of 3.7 percent and the nation’s 3.3 percent.
Colusa County was ranked 57th out of 58 counties in the state for lowest unemployment rate – with only Imperial County having a worse unemployment rate of 20.6 percent.
Colusa County saw a decrease of 860 available jobs in November from the month prior.
Some of the industries that saw a decrease in jobs include farm (370 jobs); manufacturing (410); wholesale trade (20 jobs); transportation, warehousing and utilities (10 jobs); educational and health services (30 jobs); and government (10 jobs).
However, some industries saw an increase in jobs, such as mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (20 jobs).