Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties are full of resources to assist community members in a variety of ways but sometimes it hard to know where to look when reaching out for services.
To bring all of these resources to one place, the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host the 8th annual Community Resource Fair on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Gauche Park, located at 421 C St. in Yuba City.
The annual event was originally scheduled in May but had to be postponed due to bad weather.
More than 60 nonprofit and government organizations will be on-hand to provide educational information about community resources and many of these booths will also have activities for kids of all ages.
“The purpose of the fair is to allow local residents to meet with organizations from the area to find out what low-cost or no-cost services are available in the area,” said Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.
While the organizations in attendance will be from Yuba and Sutter counties, many of them serve residence of Colusa County as well, Harlan said.
“There is an excellent cross section of services available which is extra valuable to the community,” Harlan said.
A barbecue lunch will be available free of charge to the first 500 people in attendance, plus there will be a kid’s fun run around the park where participants will receive a ribbon and prize drawings every half hour.
"Families are guaranteed to find out things they didn't know about before."
Harlan also said the participating organizations also benefit greatly from the event.
“The organizations get to talk to each other as well and that really strengthens the local network,” said Harlan.
A complete list of participating organizations can be found at on the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way website.
This year, the Community Resource Fair is sponsored by Sutter Health, Allstate Insurance-True Blue, Ridgeline Pediatric Day Health and Respite Services, Anthem BlueCross, Nivano Physicians, Freedom Home Health and Hospice Care Services, Inc. and the Sutter County Children and Families Commission.
For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.