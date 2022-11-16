With 100% of the districts reporting, the following are the unofficial election results for local races in Colusa County for the Statewide General Election as of Nov. 8: 

Colusa Unified School District

Vicki Pulsifer … 484 votes or 28.01%

Christopher McCallister … 507 votes or 29.34%

Roberta M. James … 737 votes or 42.65%

Pierce Joint Unified School District

Melissa Ehrke Doherty … 334 votes or 32.52%

Iluixochitl Perez Dudley … 280 votes or 27.26%

Kevin T. Ross … 256 votes or 24.93%

Juan Manuel Garcia … 157 votes or 15.29%

County Supervisor, District 5

Janice Bell … 370 votes or 51.03%

Richard D. Selover … 355 votes or 48.97%

County Clerk-Recorder

Amy Rennick-Schmidt … 1,091 votes or 42.03%

Cristy Janye Edwards … 1,505 votes or 57.97% 

Colusa City Council (Two seats)

Thomas Reische … 237 vote or 13.95%

Ryan Codorniz … 488 votes or 28.72%

Joshua Hill … 314 votes or 18.48%

Julie A. Garofalo … 660 votes or 38.85%

Williams City Council (Three seats)

Kate Dunlap … 222 votes or 33.28%

Sajit Singh … 113 votes or 16.94%

Alfred Sellers, Jr. … 117 votes or 17.54%

Maria Belmontes Leyva … 215 votes or 32.23%

Measure A

Yes … 2,011 votes or 69.61%

No … 878 votes or 30.39%

Measure B

Yes … 531 votes or 54.18%

No … 449 votes or 45.82%

Measure C

Yes … 194 votes or 52.01%

No … 179 votes or 47.99% 

Glenn County Board of Education, Area C

Corinne Enos … 22 votes 30.99%

Jamie Withrow … 49 votes 69.01 %

Yuba Community College District, Area 7

Jeffery Dryden … 553 votes 41.33%

Douglas M. Harris … 785 votes 58.67% 

Governor

Brian Dahle … 2,034 votes or 69.35%

Gavin Newsom … votes or 30.65%

US Representative Congress, District 1

Max Steiner … 944 votes or 32.63%

Doug LaMalfa … 1,949 votes or 67.37%

Assembly, District 4

Bryan Prichard … 1,866 votes or 64.90%

Celcilia Aguiar-Curry …1,009 votes or 35.10%

