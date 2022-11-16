With 100% of the districts reporting, the following are the unofficial election results for local races in Colusa County for the Statewide General Election as of Nov. 8:
Colusa Unified School District
Vicki Pulsifer … 484 votes or 28.01%
Christopher McCallister … 507 votes or 29.34%
Roberta M. James … 737 votes or 42.65%
Pierce Joint Unified School District
Melissa Ehrke Doherty … 334 votes or 32.52%
Iluixochitl Perez Dudley … 280 votes or 27.26%
Kevin T. Ross … 256 votes or 24.93%
Juan Manuel Garcia … 157 votes or 15.29%
County Supervisor, District 5
Janice Bell … 370 votes or 51.03%
Richard D. Selover … 355 votes or 48.97%
County Clerk-Recorder
Amy Rennick-Schmidt … 1,091 votes or 42.03%
Cristy Janye Edwards … 1,505 votes or 57.97%
Colusa City Council (Two seats)
Thomas Reische … 237 vote or 13.95%
Ryan Codorniz … 488 votes or 28.72%
Joshua Hill … 314 votes or 18.48%
Julie A. Garofalo … 660 votes or 38.85%
Williams City Council (Three seats)
Kate Dunlap … 222 votes or 33.28%
Sajit Singh … 113 votes or 16.94%
Alfred Sellers, Jr. … 117 votes or 17.54%
Maria Belmontes Leyva … 215 votes or 32.23%
Measure A
Yes … 2,011 votes or 69.61%
No … 878 votes or 30.39%
Measure B
Yes … 531 votes or 54.18%
No … 449 votes or 45.82%
Measure C
Yes … 194 votes or 52.01%
No … 179 votes or 47.99%
Glenn County Board of Education, Area C
Corinne Enos … 22 votes 30.99%
Jamie Withrow … 49 votes 69.01 %
Yuba Community College District, Area 7
Jeffery Dryden … 553 votes 41.33%
Douglas M. Harris … 785 votes 58.67%
Governor
Brian Dahle … 2,034 votes or 69.35%
Gavin Newsom … votes or 30.65%
US Representative Congress, District 1
Max Steiner … 944 votes or 32.63%
Doug LaMalfa … 1,949 votes or 67.37%
Assembly, District 4
Bryan Prichard … 1,866 votes or 64.90%
Celcilia Aguiar-Curry …1,009 votes or 35.10%