Drew Bradbury was nearly unhittable all spring, accruing a 0.89 ERA and 11-1 record for the Colusa High baseball team’s magical 27-1 season.
The lone loss for the RedHawks was a 5-3 defeat at Woodland Christian.
At the plate, Bradbury finished with a .356 batting average and provided six doubles, three home runs and 31 runs batted in. Bradbury is moving on to Lassen College where he plans to begin his college baseball career.
“My future dream of baseball is to eventually move on to a four year program after Lassen and use it to help me finish my education,” Bradbury said.
Bradbury took some time to answer a few questions for this month’s installment of the Sun-Herald’s Us Profile series.
Name: Drew Bradbury.
Age: Dad (Andy Bradbury) Mom (Gayle Bradbury).
Family members: Dad (Andy Bradbury) Mom (Gayle Bradbury).
City of residence: Colusa.
Can you put that 27-1 season in perspective for us? The 27-1 record was something that everyone involved with the team knew we had a chance to do but we were unsure if we would get the opportunity to show how good of a team we were to everyone. The record represented this year’s team and last year’s team that we felt could’ve done the same thing we did this year.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? I was born in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area, I lived in Marysville up until seventh grade where I moved to Colusa after that.
Dream vacation? My dream vacation would probably have to be a trip to Boston and go to a Red Sox-Yankees series at Fenway.
Favorite memory to share? My favorite memory from this baseball season would have to be the win against Pleasant Valley. I think that win represented our season.
Favorite places in the area? Some of my favorite places in the area would have to first be the Sacramento River. I do a lot of fishing and sometimes floating and other stuff out there. Another favorite place is the different fields I travel to for baseball.
Favorite book? Hunger Games.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Avengers: Endgame.