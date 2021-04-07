US Profile: Dedicated and driven

This longtime Colusa County Office of Education employee said the ocean is his heaven on earth. He dreams of seeing the teal blue seas in French Polynesia and one day hopes to retire in Hawaii.
Yuba City resident Alex Evans took some time to answer a few questions for this month’s installment of the Sun-Herald’s US Profile series.
Name: Alex Evans.
Age: 45.
Family: I am married to my beautiful wife, Shenise. We have an 8-year-old son named Zander and a 6-year-old daughter named Avery. I can’t leave out our Boxer dog Lando.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Director of Technology for the Colusa County Office of Education.
What’s your walk-up intro music? If I had my own theme music walking into a room it would probably be something from AC/DC like “Back in Black” or “Thunderstruck.”
Hobbies, interests: I love visiting the beach, playing games, watching movies, listening to music and watching stand-up comedy.
What brought you to the Colusa area? I grew up in Olivehurst and then we moved to Yuba City my sophomore year. I started working at CCOE 21 years ago and love it here.
What do you like about the area? We love being close to our friends and family. My wife has a salon called Beyond Appearance in Marysville. I love the people in the area.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would love to retire in Hawaii somewhere near the beach.
Dream vacation: I would love to go to French Polynesia and stay in the bungalows on the teal water.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I had my picture taken with Bill Nye the Science Guy.
What would you do with a million dollars? Work to double it and be debt free.
Favorite memory to share: I wrote and published a dystopian short story called “6G” on Amazon. It was amazing to see someone in Japan purchase a copy making me an international author.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? An Astronaut.
Favorite places in the area: I love attending concerts at the Amphitheater. I love to drive through the Sutter Buttes at sunset.
Dream job: Working for NASA.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I tend to keep close to my family and friends with my free time.
Pet peeve: People who are impolite frustrate me. I try to treat other people the way I would like to be treated.
What do you like about yourself? I am a dedicated and driven person. I achieve what I set my mind out to do. I would like to think that I can overcome any situation when given the chance.
What/where is your heaven on Earth? Listening to the ocean is my heaven on Earth.
Favorite book: “Atlas Shrugged.”
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? We have a family rule that if Godzilla is on the TV you must stop and finish the movie.
Favorite musical group/sports team: I am not that into sports. I have been to a couple of Kings games. I love all kinds of music (except country). My playlist in my phone is very eclectic.
Who should play you in a movie? The Rock of course! Seriously, I don’t know, maybe Jeff Goldblum.