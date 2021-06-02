Us Profile: Providing a voice

As a diehard fan of the Kansas City Chiefs football team, Cynthia “Tootie” Hackett, of Williams, dreams of one day following the team around the country for a season to attend every game.
Until then, she attends as many local games as possible and keeps busy gardening, doing arts and crafts, floating on the river, taking care of her family and overseeing the daily operations of Colusa County’s domestic violence program Karen’s House – the non-profit organization she founded in 2018.
Hackett took some time to answer a few questions for this month’s installment of the Sun-Herald’s US Profile series.
Name: Cynthia Hackett, aka “Tootie.”
Age: 62.
Family: Married to Geno Hackett, 2 sons Robert Jr and William, one granddaughter Kiana, three grandsons Robert III AKA Google, Luke and Cash.
Residence: Williams.
Occupation: Granzella’s kitchen manager for 34 years and founder of Karen’s House.
What’s your music of choice when entering or exiting a room? Old time Rock and Roll, Bob Seger or any Garth song.
Hobbies: Gardening, arts and crafts and going to the Kansas City Chiefs football games.
What brought you to the Yuba – Sutter –Colusa area? My mom moved our family here when I was three.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? Well in Colusa County the small town, the fact that people do care.
Where would you like to retire? Missouri.
Dream Vacation: For one NFL season follow the KC Chiefs around and go to every game.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Chuck Berry, I was walking past his limo, he put his window down and said hi.
What would you do with a million dollars? Finish paying my house off and go on that dream vacation.
Favorite Memory to share: The first time me and my husband went to Arrowhead Stadium, I was in awe.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I never really gave it any thought when I was growing up.
Favorite places in the area: The river, I love to go floating with my friends.
Dream Job: Not working.
Memberships in local organizations: I really don’t have much extra time. I work full time, raise my six year old grandson and I am the founder of Karen’s house, I am so busy.
Pet Peeve: Lairs.
What do you like about yourself? That I am a loving grandmother, mother and wife and a caring person.
Where is your heaven on earth: My backyard in the garden with a cold Michelob Ultra.
Favorite Book: Well lately I will have to go with Green Eggs and Ham.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Escape to Witch Mountain.
Favorite musical group/ sports team: Musical group – The Rolling Stones. Sports team – KC Chiefs.
Who should play you in a movie: Bette Midler.