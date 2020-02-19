me: Brescia (Bitsy) West.
Age: 21.
Residence: Colusa (born and raised in Yuba City). I moved to Colusa my senior year of high school, but still finished at River Valley.
Occupation: 911 dispatcher for Marysville Police Department and dance teacher and administrative assistant at Jacques Dance Expressions.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? I like country music.
Hobbies, interests? I love reading, baking and strategically planning out my day. I don’t get upset if things get adjusted but I like having an idea of what my day consists of.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My family is from here.
What do you like about the Colusa area? I love that it is easy to get connected here with different social circles; the small-town feel; and diversity around the town.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Greece.
Dream vacation? Travel around Europe; specifically Brescia, Italy because I am named after that town. I also want to go to Brighton, England because that’s my brother’s namesake.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would buy a mustard yellow Kia Soul, a house and put the rest into savings.
Favorite memory to share? Any of my memories with my family on our Disneyland trips. On one trip we sat on a bench for 13 hours to make sure we had ideal seats for the fireworks show. The show was eventually canceled, but I wasn’t upset because I got to be with my family all day.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A dancer.
Favorite places in the area? My favorite places are the smaller restaurants and coffee shops.
Dream job? I’m not sure I know exactly what my dream job is just yet, but I love working at the police department. I love the interactions with my co-workers in the month-and-a-half that I have been with MPD.
Pet peeve? Loud chewing.
What do you like about yourself? I’m proud of my independence and my drive, if I want something I go after it.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Any warm beach.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Beauty and the Beast,” the Disney animated version.
Who should play you in a movie? Joy from “Inside Out.”
Favorite musical group: I like contemporary and upbeat songs that I can pair with my dance instruction.