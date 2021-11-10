The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it is currently accepting applications for the Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grant Program.
The program is meant for small businesses and nonprofits for a grant to cover COVID-related expenses such as workplace safety measures, retrofitting facilities for worker and consumer safety, shifting to online sales platforms, transportation, worker housing and medical costs, according to a release from the agency.
The USDA said about $650 million in funding is available for the PRS grants.
The industries eligible for the grants include specialty crop producers; shellfish farming, finfish farming, aquaculture and apiculture; specialty crop, meat and other processors; distributors; and farmers markets.
Applications must be submitted electronically through the grant portal at https://usda-prs.grantsolutions.gov/usda by 8:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. Those who apply are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible.
According to the USDA, the first step in applying is getting a DUNS number which can take up to five days. Once you have your DUNS number, the application to apply should take less than 10 minutes. The application and information on how to apply is available at https://usda-prs.grantsolutions.gov/usda. Resources are also available in Spanish at https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/prs.