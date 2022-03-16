The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that it is now accepting grant applications for a program that will benefit historically underserved farmers, ranchers and forest landowners.
Grant applications for the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance Investment Program, which is meant to provide technical support in accessing USDA programs and services, are due by June 1.
“This past year, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken bold and historic actions to level the playing field to ensure ALL Americans benefit from the many opportunities open to them,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “As part of USDA’s American Rescue Plan investments, we want to ensure that those who have been traditionally underserved by USDA have the same understanding and technical support needed to access USDA programs and services. This is one of many steps USDA is taking as we continue to break down barriers and be more inclusive of all USDA customers.”
The U.S. agency said its National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) will provide, at minimum, a $25 million investment of American Rescue Plan funds, with awards ranging from $500,000 to $3.5 million for a five-year cooperative agreement.
The USDA said there is no anticipated overall maximum funding level and that applicants are “encouraged from partnerships and collaborations that are led by domestic nonprofit organizations and accredited public and nonprofit institutions of higher education with specialized expertise and a proven track record in working with underserved agricultural producers and/or the specific content for technical assistance.”
This effort to serve underserved communities of agricultural producers has become a focus because these groups have not received the level of technical support that would benefit the launch, growth, resilience and success of their agricultural enterprises, the USDA said.
The federal agency said, “common barriers experienced by small or underserved farms and ranches include challenges with accessing federal agricultural programs, including receiving information about available programs, difficulty navigating complex application processes, lack of standardization and transparency, limited knowledge of qualification requirements for all programs and complicated reporting requirements.”
NIFA will hold an informational webinar to explain and answer questions about the application process. The webinar is open to interested applicants and will be held March 24 at 1 p.m. To register for the webinar, visit https://tinyurl.com/yaxj25r9.
Application requests can be reviewed on Grants.gov or the NIFA website at https://tinyurl.com/mun8rpf8.
To learn more about the USDA, visit www.usda.gov.