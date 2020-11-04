Last month, the United States Department of Agriculture announced up to $30 million is available through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership to help conservation partners protect and restore critical wetlands on agricultural lands in California.
“This partnership enhances the locally driven process to better address critical wetland functions that progress beyond localities,” said Kevin Norton, acting Chief of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. “WREP works with other NRCS landscape-level conservation efforts to coordinate the delivery of conservation assistance to producers in targeted areas that yield the most impacts for accelerated benefits nationally and regionally. Continuing to leverage these partnerships helps us continue the important work with producers to help recover the health of wetland ecosystems on working lands.”
According to a release issued by the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, eligible conservation partners in California will work through WREP to voluntarily execute high priority wetland protection, restoration, and enhancement activities on eligible agriculture lands.
“WREP enables effective integration of wetland restoration on working agricultural landscapes, providing meaningful benefits to farmers and ranchers who enroll in the program and to the communities where the wetlands exist,” it was stated in the release.
Proposals will be accepted through Nov. 30.
NRCS will review partners’ project proposals and evaluate priority resource concerns, objectives, costs, and expected outcomes for each project and rank proposals based on criteria set forth in the requirements listed on each state’s NRCS website.
For more information, call Jolene Lau at 792-5690.