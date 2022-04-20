United Way of Northern California (UWNC) is now accepting applications from non-profit agencies, Community Emergency Response Teams, Fire Safe Councils, Resource Conservation Districts, Tribal Organizations, and Volunteer Fire Departments to apply for grants under their 2022 Community Impact Grant Program.
“UWNC is seeking high quality grant proposals for programs, or projects, that align with our 2022 Community Impact goals to support California’s efforts on Wildfire Mitigation and Drought Resilience,” read a release issued by UWNC. “Hazardous fuels reduction, as well as wildfire prevention planning and education are all activities the state promotes in preparation for wildfire season. Local organizations can have a significant impact in supporting community members with this work.”
UWNC currently gives money to many agencies within their service area, which includes Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity counties.
According to the release, the 2022 Community Impact Grant Program intends to promote equitable investments in communities that are typically underserved and disadvantaged. A total of $50,000 will be distributed to 7-10 agencies throughout the UWNC service area that align with this year’s focus.
“The Community Impact Grant Program promotes our mission by collaborating with community-based organizations in our nine-county service region,” read a release. “UWNC’s mission is to fight for health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community, and to be there for the community during times of crisis. As drought and wildfires continue to devastate our communities, it is abundantly clear that we must equip community members with education and tools to reduce far-reaching impacts on agriculture, landscaping, recreation, infrastructure and public health.”
The 2022 Community Impact Grant Program seeks to fund organizations that are already, or committed to, assisting our community with wildfire mitigation and drought resilience, according to the release.
Applications will be accepted until April 29 and awards will be announced in June.
For more information, visit www.norcalunitedway.org/community-partnerships.