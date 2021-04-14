Colusa County remains in the orange, moderately restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for a third week, as COVID-19 case numbers show a slight increase in recent days.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,188 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 17 cases since April 6.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 18 are active cases in isolation, and there are no virus-related hospitalizations at this time. A total of five intensive care unit beds are available within the county, according to the latest update on COVID19.com.
To date, 2,154 people have recovered from the virus within the county and 16 virus-related deaths have been reported.
Colusa County is averaging 1.3 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 0.6 percent, which reflects the matrix needed for the county to transition into the yellow, least restrictive tier of the state’s system.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week that the current tier system will be discontinued on June 15 to fully reopen the state’s economy.
The move, which is contingent on sufficient vaccine supply and low hospitalization rates, would allow many more businesses to reopen to the public. Newsom did stress that the switch would not eliminate the need to follow guidance such as wearing a mask in public.
As Colusa County inches closer to reopening further, the county continues to move through vaccination distribution.
As of Friday, 9,720 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 3,679 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 2,950 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
On Thursday, vaccine eligibility will be extended to anyone 18 years of age or older, regardless of employment status.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.