Colusa County Health officials reported last week that the county is just over 20 percent vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the county’s website, an estimated 21 percent of the population of Colusa County was vaccinated as of May 25. Within the senior community, those 65 years of age and older, an estimated 47 percent of individuals has been vaccinated thus far.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,265 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of six cases since May 25.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 23 are active cases in isolation and there is one virus-related hospitalization at this time.
To date, 2,224 people have recovered from the virus and 18 virus-related deaths have been reported.
Colusa County remains in the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for another week, with the current metrix averaging 1.3 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity rate of 2.2 percent.
As of last week, 15,130 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 6,032 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 4,490 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.