After delays pushed back the completion of Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule, Colusa County health officials reported on Monday that they were working through the final vaccinations for in-home support personnel and anticipate that all persons within this tier will receive the first dose of the vaccination by Thursday.
Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said the delay was caused because 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine allotted to the county were pulled by the state due to potential allergic reaction but those doses have since been cleared for use.
Kropf said the county anticipates that all individuals within Phase 1A will receive their second dose of the vaccination by Feb. 9.
According to Kropf, more than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been allocated to Colusa County to date – 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 320 Pfiser vaccinations. Of those, 425 have been transferred to health care providers including Colusa Medical Center and Ampla Health, 200 were transferred to Valley West for distribution.
Health officials plan to begin distributing vaccinations to individuals within Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule on Thursday. This includes: persons aged 75 years and older; persons aged 65-74 years; persons aged 16-64 years with medical conditions that increase virus risk; healthcare professionals not included in Phase 1A; law enforcement personnel; food packing and distribution centers; agriculture, manufacturing and grocery workers; teachers, school staff, and childcare providers; high risk for severe illness with underlying conditions; U.S. Postal Service personnel; and public transit personnel.
Individuals within this group, and those ages 65 and old, who are included in Phase 1A, are encouraged to contact their personal health care provider for additional information about how to obtain a vaccination.
While vaccinations continue within the county, the number of positive COVID-19 cases remains high at this time.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 1,907 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 174 new cases since Jan. 19.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 493 are active cases in isolation – including 11 individuals that have been hospitalized at this time.
To date, 1,405 people have recovered from the virus and nine virus-related deaths have been reported.
For more information about the Colusa County vaccination schedule, visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.