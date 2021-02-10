The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will reopen several popular waterfowl hunting areas across the state this weekend to welcome veterans and active military personnel for a special hunt weekend.
From Feb. 13-14, veterans and active military personnel as defined in Section 101, Title 38, of the United States Code are eligible to participate in the first Veterans and Active Military Waterfowl Hunting Days.
According to a release issued by the CDFW, any person participating in these hunts must possess and present upon demand verification of eligibility in addition to possessing a valid California hunting license, California duck validation, federal duck stamp and Harvest Information Program (HIP) validation.
Acceptable verification includes a Veteran ID card, a military ID card for active duty personnel, or a state-issued driver license or ID card with veteran designation. Absence of verification may subject the hunter to citation.
Public areas that will be reopening for the Veterans and Active Military Waterfowl Hunting Days weekend include: Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, Delevan National Wildlife Refuge, Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge, Sutter National Wildlife Refuge, Grizzly Island Wildlife Area, Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, Kern National Wildlife Refuge, Los Banos Wildlife Area, Mendota Wildlife Area, Merced National Wildlife Refuge, San Luis National Wildlife Refuge, North Grasslands Wildlife Area, San Jacinto Wildlife Area, Volta Wildlife Area, Wister Unit of the Imperial Wildlife Area and Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area and the Little Dry Creek Unit of the Upper Butte Basin Wildlife Area.
According to the release, species and daily bag limits are the same as the regular season with the following exceptions: Brant are not open to take and geese are not allowed to be taken in the Balance of State Zone on these days.
“A wildlife area pass is required to hunt on Type A and Type B state-operated wildlife areas and national wildlife refuges during the hunt weekend,” it was stated in the release. “These items are not available for sale at hunter check stations and must be purchased ahead of time. All 2020 Type A and Type B Wildlife Area Season Passes and Type A One and Two-Day Wildlife Area Passes will be accepted during the hunt weekend.”
Participating hunters are encouraged to review the 2020 CDFW Wildlife Area Operational Changes due to COVID-19 webpage prior to visiting any state-operated wildlife area or refuge in order to understand all required health and safety practices in place to help protect visitors and staff as well as check with the individual property they are planning to hunt for specific entry procedures, details and other regulations.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/37bhmmbs.