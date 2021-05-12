Residents and out-of-towners converged on the Colusa County Fairgrounds on Saturday to mark the return of the Veterans Car Show benefiting local behavioral health programs and the Veterans Memorial Park.
Wally Osbourn, President of Safe Haven Wellness and Recovery in Colusa, said the venue changed but the turnout did not. He was pleasantly surprised with the variety of cars that showed up for display.
“We got some beautiful cars,” Osbourn said.
Osbourn was particularly excited to see the 1966 Mustang and 1968 GTO at the fairgrounds. There were also other rarities on display, like the 1956 Townsman wagon with suicide doors that open to the flow of traffic and are unique, Yuba City resident Lewis Patterson said.
Patterson said at car shows there is always something “new and different.”
He also enjoys being outside with others his age.
“We hang out together because we’re old,” Patterson said.
Patterson was displaying his 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle -- cobalt blue in color. He said he overhauled the engine and likes that he can bring it out again and hang out with other fellow car enthusiasts.
Patterson said it beats doing yard work at home.
There were many from Yuba-Sutter who made the trek to Colusa to check out some cars. Jason and Jennifer Diego of Marysville said Colusa’s show typically has its own inventory of vehicles. They found a 1934 Studebaker that they had never seen before.
“It’s nice to see new, fresh cars,” Jennifer Diego said.
Despite the fresh look, Diego remains partial to her Chevy and Dodge truck.
Also on the lot were some old-time speedsters like the 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner that Maxwell resident Stan Roper bought when it was brand new.
He has owned it for 51 years and said it once topped out at 120 mph.
Today he said he brings it out to represent the local chapter of the American Legion club with his buddies.
As a Navy veteran, he said he is also supporting a good cause.
A portion of the proceeds donated at the event will be used to purchase bricks for the veterans wall at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa.
The wall – which is a project that has been facilitated by the Colusa Veterans of Foreign War since 2011 – honors local veterans. To date, the memorial has grown to include eight stone walls lined with bricks engraved with the name, rank and branch of service of more than 1,000 local veterans dating as far back as World War I.
Osbourn said the wall is a Colusa landmark and so far $400 has been donated toward families who can’t afford to purchase a brick.
Osbourn strives to continue to build the ball so it provides a wonderful backdrop for the community.
“It’s somewhere where we can all take a walk and look at the names,” Osbourn said.