Veterans to be honored in Colusa today

Colusa Veterans of Foreign War Post 2441 will host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony today (Wednesday) to honor the local veterans recognized on the eight tribute walls they have constructed at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa.
Since 2011, VFW members have worked to preserve the stories of local veterans by constructing several memorial walls lined with bricks engraved with the name, rank and branch of service of the nearly 1,000 local veterans dating as far back as World War I.
Colusa VFW’s Dennis Sanders said the traditional Veteran’s Day ceremony will be hosted this year but chairs in the audience will be spaced out in accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines.
Facial coverings are recommended but not required, said Sanders.
“All of us on stage will be wearing masks since we will be closer together,” said Sanders.
This year, Assemblyman James Gallagher will be giving the keynote address before all 966 veteran names included on the memorial walls are read aloud by VFW members.
The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa.
For more information, call Sanders at 913-5017.
Before the ceremony, the Colusa VFW will also host an inaugural Veterans Day golf tournament at the Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the four person scramble starts at 11 a.m. Registration costs $100 per player and includes a golf cart and green fees.
Don Parsons, Colusa County Veterans Service Officer, said all proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa VFW and the veterans they help throughout the year.
For more information about the golf tournament, call Joe Bowers at 845-1846.