2020 Virginia Read book selection announced

The Virginia Yerxa Community Read has announced the 2020 book-in-common selection - The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan.
As a 1989 National Book Awards finalist for fiction, the tale follows four mothers, four daughters and four families through this multi-generational story. Starting in 1949, four Chinese women, all recent immigrants to San Francisco, meet weekly to play mahjong and tell stories of what they left behind in China. United in loss and new hope, they call themselves the Joy Luck Club. Their daughters, who have never heard these stories, think their mothers’ advice is irrelevant to their modern American lives – until their own inner crises reveal how much they’ve unknowingly inherited of their mothers’ pasts.
“With wit and sensitivity, Amy Tan examines the sometimes painful, often tender, and always deep connection between mothers and daughters,” read a release by the Virginia Yerxa Community Read. “As each woman reveals her secrets, trying to unravel the truth about her life, the strings become more tangled, more entwined. Mothers boast or despair over daughters, and daughters roll their eyes even as they feel the inextricable tightening of their matriarchal ties. Tan is an astute storyteller, enticing readers to immerse themselves into these lives of complexity and mystery. The community is encouraged to read this contemporary classic, and to consider parent-child relationships, family dynamics and cultural legacy.”
The Virginia Yerxa Community Read was founded in 2010, in honor of Virginia Yerxa, whose longstanding mission was to promote literacy to Colusa’s youth.
“The Virginia Read is a book-in-common project for Colusa County that draws members of the community around the same literary work,” read the release.
According to the release, book discussion and events for the spring are in the planning stages. These events will lead up to the annual Virginia Read Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020. For more information, visit www.virginiaread.net or follow the Virginia Yerxa Community Read on Facebook.