The Colusa County Resource Conservation District has teamed up with the University of California Cooperative Extension to host their first virtual “Winter cover cropping in the Sacramento Valley,” field day Wednesday, March 24.
“The day will focus on examples of winter cover cropping in the Sacramento Valley between row crop rotations, cover cropping with legumes in the Delta, how and when to plant winter crops, and different seed varieties to support soil health,” it was stated in a release issued by CCRCD. “Virtual presentations will be led by professionals in the field who will be available, live, to answer questions throughout the event.”
Sarah Light, UCCE agronomy advisor, and Liz Harper, executive director the Colusa County RCD, will host the virtual meeting while also shedding light on demonstration sites within Colusa to evaluate how soil moisture dynamics change with and without cover crops in an annual cropping system, it was stated in the release.
Other speakers include Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, UCCE vegetable crops advisor for Sutter, Yuba and Colusa counties, who will discuss cover cropping in an annual rotation row crops; Michelle Leinfelder-Miles and Brenna Aegerter, farm advisors for UCCE San Joaquin County, who will discuss warm weather legume cover cropping; and Tom Johnson, an agronomist from Kamprath Seed.
The virtual field daya will be held from 10 a.m. until noon March 24. To register, visit http://ucanr.edu/sacvalleycovercrop.
For more information, contact Light at selight@ucanr.edu or Harper at liz@colusarcd.org.