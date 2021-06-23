Passages Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program is offering virtual workshops over the next few weeks.
According to a press release, the workshops aim to help people who are approaching Medicare eligibility understand their options and help Medicare beneficiaries learn about government programs to help reduce their medical and prescription costs and their rights to challenge coverage denials.
The workshops will take place via Zoom and are schedule from 10-11:30 a.m. on the following dates:
–June 24: “I can’t afford my Medicare medical and prescription costs: Ways to save money.”
–July 13: “Welcome to Medicare Part 1 – Medicare basics: Parts A, B and D.”
–July 14: “Welcome to Medicare Part 2 – Medicare plans: Medigap, Part C, how to save money on Medicare costs and more.
–July 22: “Why did Medicare deny payment for a service I received?”
Registration is required by calling Passages HICAP at 530-898-6716. The links for the workshops will be emailed following registration.
People with Medicare are deluged with information from insurance companies marketing their products. Ronda Kramer, program director for Passages HICAP, said signing up with the wrong plan or doing nothing may cost new Medicare recipients thousands of dollars, and they may not be able to make changes if enrollment deadlines are missed.
For more information or to make a counseling appointment with a state registered counselor, call HICAP at Passages at 1-800-434-0222 or locally at 530-898-6716.
For more information about Passages, a service of California State University, Chico, visit www.passagescenter.org.