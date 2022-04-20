The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), in partnership with California Department of Tax & Fee Administration, will host a free webinar to discuss basic sales and use tax as well as tax return preparation next month.
“Gain an understanding of sales and use tax, district tax, taxable and nontaxable labor, as well as foreign and interstate taxability,” read a release issued by SBDC.
Those that attend will also be able to find out if they need a seller’s permit and learn how to complete a resale certificate; understand what exemptions and deductions are available and the formula for selling items “tax include;” get a solid foundation on record-keeping and filing requirements; see all the online services now available including registration, filing, payment, free industry tax guides and publications related to your business; and get step-by-step instructions on how to file your Sales and Use Tax Return electronically using California Department of Tax and Fee Administration’s new online services System.
The webinar will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, May 3, from 9-11:30 a.m.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/545ajee9. Upon registration, the webinar link will be emailed to you.
For more information, call 530-895-9017 or email konuwaso@butte.edu.