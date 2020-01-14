The final individual acknowledgments for the 2019 volleyball season were made last week with the release of the 2019 CIF All-Northern Section team.
Colusa, the NSCIF Division V Champion had its setter Annie Lay named to the second team while teammate, middle hitter/blocker Hannah Taylor along with Pierce setter/outside hitter Emily Ehrke, each received a spot on the third team.
Also being recognized by the Northern Section was RedHawk coach Tina Lyons, who was selected as Coach of the Year.
Lay, the Sacramento Valley League’s Most Valuable Player led her team to its first ever NSCIF volleyball title and into the third round of the state tournament, finishing her senior season second in the section in assists with 1060 or 7.9 per set, while additionally making 253 digs, tallying 230 kills and serving a team- high 86 aces.
Taylor, a relative newcomer to volleyball closed out her high school career, registering 432 kills this season, which was good for second in the section, and also made 86 blocks.
The driving force behind the Bears, Ehrke rounded out her final season for the blue and gold with 459 assists, 315 digs, 261 kills and 176 service receptions.
As for Lyons, who took over the RedHawks program in 2014 and shaped the team into a perennial contender, has accomplished numerous milestones, including this year when she guided Colusa to the Division V section tile and into the regional semifinals of the state tournament.
