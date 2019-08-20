Local high school volleyball teams were gearing up last week as four of the five county teams took to the court. Maxwell, Princeton and Williams played regular preseason matches while Colusa headed to Woodland to participate in a six team scrimmage at Pioneer High School.
Maxwell came out of the gate strong downing Princeton 25-19, 25-6, 25-17 on August 13, then topped Williams 25-20, 25-19, 26-24 in a hard fought match on Aug. 15.
Against the Eagles, Maxwell cruised to their first win of the season behind Laynee Haywood’s 12 kills and 10 serving aces, although she got plenty of help as Leah Ferrara tallied nine kills, Courtney Wycoff added eight more and Paige Vierra served a game-high 12 aces including a stretch of six in a row.
Princeton (0-1) provided no statistics for the match but returns to the court on Thursday, August 22 when they host Williams.
In their second game last week, the Panthers got all they could handle from the hometown Yellowjackets before prevailing in the back-and-forth affair.
Again it was Haywood leading the attack, this time notching six kills including the second set point and the game winner which closed the door on the ’Jackets.
On defense, Haywood also played a significant role making 13 service receptions.
Ferrara and Wycoff accounted for five kills apiece while Vierra had five aces from the service line.
While Williams did not supply any statistics from the match, the Yellowjackets bounced back nicely from a 14-25, 16-25, 18-25 loss to Los Molinos last Tuesday, and deserve immense credit for their scrappy play against the Panthers, which included at one point fighting back from a double-digit deficit and numerous extended rallies.
Maxwell (2-0) has its lone game this week on Thursday when they host Live Oak, while Williams (0-2) traveled to Live Oak on Tuesday then heads to Princeton on Thursday.
Colusa, the only other team in action last week, more than held their own against some big schools including Vacaville, Will C. Wood, Davis, Pioneer and Woodland in last Saturday’s scrimmage.
This week is a busy one for the RedHawks who competed in their second scrimmage on Monday, Aug. 19 in Arbuckle before playing three straight days against Middletown, Quincy and Clear Lake to begin the preseason.
Also getting in their first official court time this week is Pierce, who hosted Colusa, Dixon and Woodland in a scrimmage on Monday and participated in another scrimmage at Pioneer High School on Tuesday ahead of its outing at the Flock Tournament, which will be held at Cosumnes River College on Saturday.