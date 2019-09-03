There was plenty of volleyball to be had for Colusa County teams last week although most matches took place away from home.
Maxwell was a winner in Anderson, Pierce picked up a road victory but lost twice as well, Colusa had a home win before struggling against stiff competition in Hawaii, while Williams dropped two close away matches and Princeton fell both at home and in Chico.
Maxwell 3, American Christian Academy 0 (8/29)
Maxwell picked up a straight set road win over Division VI foe ACA with a complete team effort in its lone match last week.
On the attack Layne Haywood paced the offense with a team high 10 kills while setters Leah Ferrara and Paige Vierra handed out 11 and eight assists respectively.
Courtney Wycoff led the defensive charge making 12 digs and 12 service receptions while Ferrara pitched in with eight digs and Vierra made seven.
Maxwell (3-1) will have their hands full this Thursday when they travel to Trowbridge to take on East Nicolaus.
West Valley 3, Pierce 1 (8/26)
Pierce 3, Foothill 2 (8/27)
Sutter 3, Pierce 0 (8/29)
It was a tough week for Pierce as they sandwiched a win in between losses to Division IV rivals West Valley and Sutter.
Last Monday the Bears traveled to Cottonwood to take on the unbeaten Eagles and fell 19-25,25-20,16-25, 18-25.
Emily Ehrke turned in a nice all-around performance tallying nine kills, 13 digs and 10 assists to lead the Bears.
Other significant contributions came from Betsy Myers who made 16 digs and 25 service receptions,
Sierra Murphy with 16 digs and 16 assists and Halle Charter who pitched in with nine kills.
Pierce rebounded in Palo Cedro on August 27, edging the Cougars in five sets behind another impressive effort from Ehrke who landed another nine kills in addition to finishing with 27 digs, 24 assists and 18 service receptions.
Lexi Dorantes stepped up to notch a team high 12 kills, while Charter added nine and Katie Williams eight more.
Myers again anchored the back row recording 16 digs and 25 service receptions and got significant help from Murphy who also made 16 digs in addition to handing out 26 assists.
Closing out the week, Pierce found itself on the short end of a close three set match with Sutter 22-25, 25-27, 26-28 although no statistics were available.
By design, it doesn’t get any easier for the Bears (6-3) who hosted U-Prep in a rematch of last year’s section final on Tuesday, are at Chico High to meet the Panthers today and return home to finish up the week against Pioneer (Woodland).
Colusa 3, Hamilton City 0 (8/27)
In a tune up match ahead of their trip to Hawaii, the RedHawks fought off a scrappy Braves team at home defeating the visitors in straight sets 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 to stretch their win streak to four.
Annie Lay had a noteworthy effort to lead the RedHawks doling out 25 assists in addition to making nine kills, nine blocks and serving for 11 points.
At the net, Hannah Taylor finished with a game high 11 kills to go along with five blocks while Carly Lay added eight more kills to the total.
Cynthia Velasquez and Reese Roper each made 11 digs with Amber Morales contributing nine more.
Colusa then took its show on the road at the Kamehameha Tournament on Hawaii’s Big Island from Aug. 29-31 and got a full dose of what it's like to venture outside Northern California as they managed just one win in eight matches.
Still coach Tina Lyons feels the experience was a worthwhile one saying, “ We played some very talented teams and hopefully learning how to deal with adversity will help us in the long run.”
The RedHawks (5-7) return home and are right back at it as they entertained Sutter yesterday and make the short drive to Williams to face the Yellowjackets today.
Live Oak 3, Williams 2 (8/27)
Biggs 3, Williams 2 (8/29)
While the Yellowjackets continued to play competitive volleyball, twice last week they were unable to finish in the fifth set and as a result fell to Live Oak 23-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 6-15 and Biggs 25-9, 22-25, 15-25, 25-23, 6-15.
No statistics were provided for Williams (1-5) who hosts Colusa today before welcoming Esparto on Thursday.
Biggs 3, Princeton 2 (8/27)
CORE Butte 3, Princeton 0 (8/29)
Princeton went the distance with Biggs at home last Tuesday, but ultimately came up short in the five set match 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 28-30, 9-15.
The Eagles followed up in Chico on August 29 with a close loss at the hands of CORE Butte 25-16,25-22,25-22.
Statistics for the games were not provided by the Eagles who entertained Greenville on Tuesday before opening play at the Hamilton Lady Braves Tournament on Thursday.