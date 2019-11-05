Northern Section volleyball playoff games began in earnest last week with both Colusa and Pierce advancing easily in their respective divisions while Maxwell won a first round match before seeing its season come to an end in the Division VI quarterfinals with a loss to the No. 1 seed.
Colusa 3, Quincy 0 (10/29)
It took the No. 1 RedHawks just 45 minutes to advance to the NSCIF Division V semifinals as they dispatched No. 8 Quincy in a second round match by scores of 25-3, 25-5, 25-12.
While Colusa completely dominated the visiting Trojans in all facets of the match it was most obvious at the net where middle hitters Carly Lay and Hannah Taylor went unchallenged to tally 14 and nine kills respectively.
As she has all season setter Annie Lay expertly facilitated the offense handing out 27 assists.
Additionally, Colusa had a particularly good night from the service line led by sophomore Abby Myers who recorded 24 service points including four aces.
In the back row Myers and Amber Morales each contributed nine digs.
The RedHawks (26-15) returned to the court Tuesday for a semifinal match against No. 4 East Nicolaus with the winner punching its ticket to the championship game which will be played at 3:00 Saturday,
November 9 at Red Bluff High School.
Pierce 3, Wheatland 0 (10/31)
No. 5 Pierce served notice that it not yet ready to relinquish its NSCIF Division IV title as they ended No. 4 Wheatland’s bid with a 25-22, 25-13, 25-15 win on the road.
Emily Ehrke and Katie Williams paced the offense with nine kills each while Lexi Dorantes pitched in with eight and Sierra Murphy dished out 18 assists.
Returning to the court after being sidelined for nearly three weeks with an injury, Maria Rivera finished with a team high 10 digs and 23 service receptions.
Tuesday saw the Bears travel to Redding to take on No. 1 U-Prep in a rematch of last year’s Division IV final with the winner returning to the championship match at Red Bluff High School on Saturday.
Maxwell 3, Big Valley 1 (10/29)
Burney 3, Maxwell 0 (10/31)
In Division VI, No. 9 Maxwell began last week on the road by upsetting No. 8 Big Valley 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-9 then gave No. 1 Burney a run for its money before falling 25-18, 26-24, 25-20.
As it has throughout the season, the Panthers’ serving was a key to the victory in the first round playoff match, as they finished with 29 aces led by Paige Vierra with seven and six apiece from Courtney Wycoff and Morgan Dennis.
On the attack, Laynee Haywood had a team high 15 kills, Leah Ferrara notched 11 and Vierra handed out 27 assists.
Wycoff spearheaded the defense making 15 digs while Rosa Corona contributed 14 and Haywood pitched in with 12.
Against the Raiders on Halloween, Panthers couldn’t break through despite strong efforts from a number of players.
Haywood registered a triple double with 10 kills, 23 digs and 31 service receptions while Ferrara accounted for nine kills, eight aces and 14 assists.
Vierra added an additional 19 assists for the Panthers who got solid performances from Rosa Corona and Wycoff on defense as they made 20 and 17 digs respectively.
Maxwell (16-9, 8-2) finished the season as the Mountain Valley League co-champions and should be a strong contender again next year as they return an experienced core of players.