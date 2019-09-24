Around the county volleyball scene Colusa, Pierce and Maxwell each found success last week as preseason play drew to a close.
Colusa 3, Quincy 0 (9/16)
Colusa 3, East Nicolaus 0 (9/17)
Pioneer 3, Colusa 1 (9/19)
Colusa 2, Las Plumas 0 (9/21)
Colusa 2, Marysville 0
Colusa 2, Woodland Christian 0
Colusa 2, Bear River 1
Colusa 2, Colfax 0
Lincoln 2, Colusa 0
It was a busy week for the RedHawks who went 2-1 in three matches last week before claiming second place in Sutter’s Battle of the Buttes on Saturday, September 21.
To start the week, Colusa made the long drive to Quincy to take on its NSCIF Division V rival and came away with a three set victory 25-21, 25-7, 25-20 led by Annie Lay who finished with 21 assists and eight kills.
In the front row, Hannah Taylor had a team high nine kills while Carly Lay tallied eight to go along with six blocks.
The RedHawks were also strong at the service line where Abby Myers and Emily Pingrey had 15 and 13 points respectively.
Returning home to face East Nicolaus the following night, Colusa withstood threes delays due to a bat in the gym but did not lose focus and swept the Spartans 25-11, 25-15, 25-12.
Colusa’s two six footer;s in the middle, Carly Lay and Taylor, dominated the net recording 10 kills apiece and continually disrupted the Spartan attack.
Setter Annie Lay handed out 26 assists while libero Amber Morales had six digs and 14 service points.
After struggling with their passing last Thursday, the RedHawks were defeated by the visiting Patriots 25-15, 24-26, 22-25, 21-25.
Annie Lay turned in a triple double with 29 assists, 10 digs and 10 service points while Reese Roper had a double double with 10 kills and 10 digs to pace Colusa.
On the attack, Carly Lay finished with a team high 13 kills and Taylor had six, while defensively Cynthia Velasquez made 22 digs and Morales registered 16.
A long day in Sutter at the Battle in the Buttes Tournament last Saturday saw the RedHawks advance to the championship game and despite playing well couldn’t get past a powerful Lincoln squad and fell 19-25, 20-25.
Coach Tina Lyons summed up her team’s effort in Sutter saying, “The Lady RedHawks played extremely well today. They worked hard, fought through some obstacles and came together as a team.”
Colusa (16-10) commenced Sacramento Valley League play on September 24 in Live Oak and hosts rival Pierce on September 26 in a battle for early control of the SVL.
Pierce 3, Woodland Christian 0 (9/16)
Pierce 3, Dixon 0 (9/17)
Pierce 3, Hamilton City 0 (9/19)
Pierce recorded three straight set victories last week as it defeated Woodland Christian 25-14, 25-15, 25-21 and Dixon 25-12, 25-11, 25-12 in cross section matches before easily taking care of Hamilton City 25-9, 25-12, 25-13.
Against the Cardinals last Monday, Emily Ehrke and Lexi Dorantes each recorded 10 kills with Ehrke also making 15 assists.
Sierra Murphy handed out 21 assists while Betsy Myers tallied 23 digs and 19 service receptions.
Playing Dixon the following evening, Dorantes had team-high seven kills, Ehrke and Murphy dished out 12 assists apiece and Katie Williams served five aces.
In their final match last week, Halle Charter hammered eight kills in Hamilton City and got help from Williams and Ashlyn Wooldridge who notched seven and six kills respectively against the Braves.
Ehrke and Murphy combined to make 32 assists while Myers accounted for 11 digs.
As the Bears take to the court this week to open league play, Coach Kim Travis is pleased with the progress her team is making saying, “We have had some tough competition this preseason, and we have lost some tough matches but I believe it is helping us get better. This team keeps fighting. They are not losing their enthusiasm, and I am so proud of their efforts.”
While Travis specifically acknowledged the play of Ehrke, Myers and Williams this past week, she also credited her role players coming off the bench for being the teams’ “heart and sole.”
Pierce (11-7) has a critical match with county and Sacramento Valley League rival Colusa on Thursday before heading to the Carmichael Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
Maxwell 3, Williams 0
Just three days after their meeting in the Los Molinos the Beth Pilger Tournament, the two county rivals squared off again last Tuesday in Maxwell with the Panthers coming out on top in three sets 25-21, 25-20, 25-10.
Laynee Haywood tallied 10 kills and Paige Vierra added seven along with seven assists to pace the offense.
Morgan Dennis had a strong performance serving seven aces and making six digs.
Williams provided no statistics in the loss but rebounded on September 19 at home to defeat Biggs.
Maxwell (7-5) opened Mountain Valley League play Tuesday night in Portola then hosts Quincy on Sept. 26.
Williams (3-12) has its first Mid-Valley League contest on Thursday in Hamilton City.