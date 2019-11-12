Having come up short twice in their previous appearances in the NSCIF Division V finals, the Colusa RedHawks made the third time the charm as they downed Etna in straight sets 25-6, 25-16, 25-14 to win the school’s first volleyball section title.
Although the two teams have met several times in the playoffs over the past few years, this season it was abundantly clear that RedHawks were simply better as they overpowered the Lions at the net and from the service line.
Colusa opened the match in dominating fashion as its two middle hitters, seniors Hannah Taylor and Carly Lay, completely undeterred by the Lions’ attempted block delivered some monstrous kills to set the tone early and then remained strong throughout to finish with 12 kills apiece.
However much of the credit the for offense’s effectiveness goes to senior setter Annie Lay who paved the way for the victory dishing out 24 assists in addition to making a team high 13 digs.
In the back row senior defensive specialist Cynthia Velasquez turned in quality performance recording eight digs while sophomore Reese Roper pitched in with seven.
For coach Tina Lyons, it was an “unbelievable feeling” to take home the school’s first ever section title and afterward was full of praise for her team.
“It’s make or break at this stage and we worked hard this season to get here. We were a little nervous at first but we played through it,” said the sixth year head coach who has compiled a 146-83 record and turned the Colusa volleyball program into one of the most respected in the north state.
Lyons, who has taken her team to the finals three times in six seasons, since taking the helm of the RedHawks in 2014, also drew praise from Willows coach Carol Martin who was on hand last Saturday at the finals.
“Tina has turned the Colusa program completely around. I’ve been here for 27 years and I have never seen them as competitive as they have been since she took over,” said Martin, the NSCIF volleyball representative
Colusa (28-15) isn’t done quite yet, as the newly minted champions opened play as the No. 3 seed in the CIF State Division V Tournament on November 12, when they hosted No. 14 Skyline (Oakland), who toils in the Oakland Athletic League.