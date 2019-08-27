There was plenty of volleyball to be had last week as all five county teams took to the court in preseason action. Colusa was perfect notching three wins, while Pierce opened strong falling just once in six games.
Williams went 1-1, Princeton picked up two wins but suffered three losses and Maxwell dropped a close match to Live Oak.
Colusa 3, Middletown 0 (8/20)
Colusa 3, Quincy 0 (8/21)
Colusa 3, Clear Lake 1 (8/22)
After struggling to find their rhythm early in their match with Middletown, the RedHawks recovered to sweep the hometown Mustangs by scores of 26-24, 25-18, 25-11 and earn their first win of the season.
Leading Colusa’s attack was senior Hannah Taylor and sophomore Reese Roper who finished with seven kills apiece while defensively Taylor tallied four blocks and Roper made eight digs.
Senior setter Annie Lay handed out 14 assists and pitched in with 10 service points and six kills.
Fellow senior Amber Morales had a strong all-around performance with six digs and five kills.
In the back row, senior libero Cynthia Velasquez recorded a team high 15 digs while juniors Emily Pingrey and Makayla Frias made seven each.
Returning home for their second match in as many nights, the RedHawks proved ungracious hosts as they made short work of the Trojans downing the visitors in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-12, 25-6.
Serving proved to be the major difference as Colusa picked apart the Quincy defense.
Annie Lay recorded a game high 24 points from the service line including seven aces and also dished out 19 assists for the RedHawks who strung together consecutive victories.
Taylor dominated the net striking for 13 kills while Velasquez finished with a team high six digs.
On the road in Lake County for the second time last week, the RedHawks made it three in a row to open the 2019 campaign as they defeated the Cardinals 25-17, 20-25, 25-8, 25-11.
It was the first time the RedHawks’ dynamic middle duo of Taylor and Carly Lay took to the court together and the result was as anticipated, with Taylor smashing 12 kills and making five blocks while Lay, in her first action of the season, tallied nine kills and three blocks.
Annie Lay continued to be strong from the service line recording 20 points in addition to orchestrating the offense by making 28 assists.
Velasquez finished with a team high 13 digs and also contributed 12 service points for Colusa.
Now 3-0, the RedHawks played Hamilton City on August 27 before heading to Hawaii for the Kamehameha Tournament, which runs from August 29-31.
Colusa’s JV team went 1-1 last week, beating Middletown 23-25, 25-13,15-8 before dropping a close match to Clear Lake 24-26, 21-25.
Pierce 3, Davis 2 (8/23)
Pierce 2, Bear Creek 0 (8/24)
Pierce 2, Monterey Trail 0
Pierce 2, Yuba City 0
Pierce 2, Encina Prep 0
Pioneer 2, Pierce 0
In their first preseason game of the year, the Bears journeyed to Davis on August 23 and rallied past the Blue Devils in a marathon match to win by scores of 24-26, 25-10, 16-25, 26-24,16-14.
Junior Sierra Murphy had a big hand in the outcome making 30 digs, handing out 14 assists and serving eight aces while Katie Williams had 11 kills and Emily Erkhe dished out 18 assists.
Coach Kim Travis also credited libero Betsy Myers whose 32 digs and 22 service receptions put the offense in position to attack.
Pierce was back in action the following day traveling to Cosumnes River College on August 24 to participate in the16 team Flock Tournament where they claimed third place winning after matches against Bear Creek, Monterey Trail, Yuba City and Encina and losing just once to Pioneer.
On the day, Williams and Erhke led the attack as both ended with 21 kills although Lexi Dorantes wasn’t far behind with 18.
Murphy had another solid outing doling out 56 assists over the 10 sets while in the back row Myers and Alli Lux were strong in defense.
Pierce (5-1) was in Cottonwood Monday night to play West Valley then made a return trip north on Tuesday to take on Foothill (Palo Cedro) before concluding the week’s matches in Sutter on Thursday.
Live Oak 3, Williams 1 (8/20)
Williams 3, Princeton 1 (8/22)
Williams opened last week with another scrappy effort giving Live Oak all they could handle, but could not overtake the Lions on the road and ultimately succumbed 19-25, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25.
Yet in their second match of the week the Yellowjackets picked up their first win of the season when they downed the Eagles 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-10.
Statistics were not available from either game.
Williams (1-3) had a rematch with Live Oak on Tuesday and hosts Biggs on Thursday, while Princeton (2-5), who picked up two wins at the Greenville Tournament last week, faced Biggs at home on Aug. 27, then hits the road to meet CORE Butte on Aug. 29.
Live Oak 3, Maxwell 2 (8/22)
On the road in Live Oak for their only match of the week, the Panthers lost a heartbreaker to the Lions, an NSCIF Division IV team, falling in five sets by scores of 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 13-15.
Senior Courtney Wycoff and sophomore Leah Ferrara both turned in strong all-round performances with Wycoff accounting for 10 kills, 16 digs and 24 service receptions while Ferrara finished with six kills, seven aces and 11 assists.
Also playing well in the match were juniors Rosa Corona who made18 digs and 21 service receptions and Laynee Haywood who contributed nine kills, 15 digs and 25 service receptions.
Sophomore Paige Vierra pitched in with 17 assists, 10 digs and five aces.
Tuesday had the Panthers (2-1) in Durham to meet the Trojans ahead of their road trip to Anderson on Thursday for a match with Division VI rival American Christian Academy.