With the 2019 volleyball season now in the books, the Northern Section CIF has released its list of All-League performers as chosen by the coaches from the respective leagues.
This year’s honorees include athletes from Colusa, Pierce, Maxwell and Williams.
In the Sacramento Valley League, Pierce (22-17, 6-2) concluded the season as co-champion and had three players named to the team.
Colusa (30-16, 5-3) had to settle for second place in the final standings after a controversial decision handed down by CIF required them to forfeit a match, but still had the SVL MVP along with three others acknowledged for their efforts.
RedHawk setter Annie Lay was named the league’s Most Valuable Player after leading Colusa to its first ever NSCIF volleyball title and into the third round of the state tournament.
Lay finished her senior season second in the section in assists with 1060 or 7.9 per set, while additionally making 253 digs, tallying 230 kills and serving a team-high 86 aces.
Joining Lay in receiving post season accolades were fellow seniors Hannah Taylor, Carly Lay and Amber Morales.
Taylor and Carly Lay were a formidable obstacles in the middle for Colusa as Taylor registered 432 kills, good for second in the section to go along with 86 blocks, while Lay had the section’s fourth highest hitting percentage at .352 percent and accrued 73 blocks.
An all-round player, Morales led the RedHawks in digs with 335 and service receptions with 459.
For Pierce, senior Emily Ehrke along with juniors Sierra Murphy and Katie Williams earned All-League patches.
Ehrke, who shared the setting duties with Murphy in the 5-2 offense turned in impressive numbers all around with 459 assists, 315 digs, 261 kills and 176 service receptions.
For her part, Murphy had an equally productive season handing out 522 assists, making 316 digs and serving a team-high 75 aces.
Rounding out the Bear trio is Williams, a middle hitter/blocker, who recorded 181 kills and 54 blocks.
Maxwell (16-9, 8-2), as the co-champion in the Mountain Valley League, had the co-MVP in junior Laynee Haywood and four All-League spots which went to senior Courtney Wycoff, junior Rosa Corona and sophomores Leah Ferrara and Paige Vierra.
Haywood led the Panthers in three categories posting 206 kills, 264 digs and 314 service receptions.
Wycoff made 302 receptions and 219 digs while Corona, the libero, was second on the team in digs with 256 and third in service receptions with 249.
Ferrara and Vierra split the setting duties distributing 209 and 289 assists respectively and were both strong from the service line as well.
Williams (3-22, 0-9) toiled in the Mid-Valley League and had one All-League performer in senior Estefania Bermudez although no individual statistics were available.
All-Northern Section volleyball teams are expected to be announced later this month.