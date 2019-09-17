It was a busy week for county volleyball teams as Colusa and Pierce each played three matches while Maxwell and Williams each had home games before heading to Los Molinos for the Beth Pilger Invitational Tournament.
Colusa 3, Wheatland 1 (9/10)
Colusa 3, Gridley 0 (9/11)
Colusa 3, Orland 0 (9/12)
Colusa took care of three NSCIF Division IV schools last week to push their record back above .500 for the season.
The RedHawks started the up hill climb last Tuesday night at home when they got a career-high 20 kills from senior Hannah Taylor as they prevailed over the visiting Pirates 25-14, 20-25, 25-6, 25-20.
Junior hitter Kaylie Gwinnup had a nice performance as well finishing with eight kills while Annie Lay doled out 27 assists.
On defense the RedHawks got solid efforts from Amber Morales with 11 digs, sophomore call up Abby Myers who added nine and libero Cynthia Velasquez contributing seven.
Traveling to Gridley on Sept. 4, the RedHawks downed the Bulldogs in straight sets 25-19, 25-19, 25-8.
Lay led the offense finishing with 22 assists and seven kills while Taylor hammered a team high 12 kills.
Coach Tina Lyons also acknowledged the serving of Andrea Ascencion and Lilly Woodring who recorded six and five aces respectively.
Velasquez made eight digs and Reese Roper pitched in with six in the sweep.
To finish the week, Colusa had no problem on the road disposing of Orland in straight sets 25-15, 25-14, 25-16.
Lay another had a big game ending with 27 assists, 12 kills and 16 service points while Taylor and Roper tallied nine kills apiece.
In the back row Velasquez had a team high 11 digs with Morales registering six.
This week Colusa (9-8) was in Quincy Monday night, hosted East Nicolaus on Tuesday and Pioneer on Thursday before heading to Sutter on Saturday where it will compete in the Battle in the Buttes Tournament.
Vacaville 3, Pierce 1 (9/9)
Pierce 3, Woodland 0 (9/10)
Shasta 3, Pierce 2 (9/12)
For the Bears it was another week of tough preseason competition as they took on Sac-Joaquin Section teams Vacaville and Woodland before clashing with Shasta, the team that knocked them out of the CIF State Tournament a year ago.
On the road in Vacaville last Tuesday against a Bulldog squad that has lost just twice this season, Pierce came up just short, falling 22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 21-25.
Katie Williams led the offense with eight kills and five aces while Betsy Myers headed defensive effort with 19 digs and 27 service receptions.
Turning in another substantial all-round effort was Emily Ehrke who distributed 19 assists and made nine digs.
The Bears bounced back at home on September 10 by dispatching Woodland in three sets 25-13, 25-14, 25-15.
Ehrke handed out 12 assists with Sierra Murphy dishing out 11 more.
Williams, Halle Charter and Lexi Dorantes had five kills apiece while Myers had nine digs and 27 service receptions.
In Redding on Sept. 12, the Bears were vanquished by the Wolves in a five set match 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 6-15 despite a triple double from Ehrke who had a team-high 12 kills, made 20 digs and handed out 13 assists.
Murphy dispersed 28 assists with Williams and Abby Mendoza notching eight and 10 kills respectively.
It was also a busy night for Myers who finished with 24 digs and 34 service receptions.
Now 8-7, the Bears entertained Woodland Christian on Monday and Dixon on Tuesday before making the trip to Hamilton City to meet the Braves on Thursday.
Maxwell 3, Hamilton City 2 (9/10)
Maxwell 2, Paradise (9/13)
Portola 2, Maxwell 0 (9/13)
Fall River 2, Maxwell 0 (9/13)
Redding Christian 2, Maxwell 0 (9/14)
Los Molinos 2, Maxwell 0 (9/14)
Maxwell 2, Williams 0 (9/14)
Maxwell got off to a hot start last week emerging victorious over visiting Hamilton City in a five set battle 25-23,23-25, 25-20, 27-29, 15-8.
Defense was the difference in the match and the Panthers got it in spades from Courtney Wycoff who finished with 23 digs and 22 service receptions, Rosa Corona who made 20 digs and 16 service receptions and Laynee Haywood who recorded 17 digs and 32 service receptions.
Haywood also landed 16 kills for Maxwell with Leah Ferrara adding nine more.
Paige Vierra accounted for 20 assists to pace the offense while Ferrara wasn’t far behind handing out 19. From there the Panthers, made their way to Los Molinos for the Beth Pilger Invitational Tournament where they defeated Paradise before falling to Portola and Fall River on Friday, then with just six players, wrapped up play Saturday with losses to Redding Christian and Los Molinos before winning out over Williams.
Maxwell (6-6) had a rematch at home against Williams on Sept. 17.
Winters 3, Williams 2 (9/10)
Los Molinos 2, Williams (9/12)
Redding Christian 2, Williams 0 (9/12)
Fall River 2, Williams 1 (9/14)
Maxwell 2, Williams 0 (9/14)
A lack of consistency continues to plague the Yellowjackets who after a close loss to Winters at home on Sept. 10, struggled mightily at the Beth Pilger Invitational in Los Molinos.
No statistics were reported nor were the scores for two tournament matches.
Williams (2-11) had a match in Maxwell on Sept. 17 and hosts Biggs on Sept. 19.