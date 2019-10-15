Last week was an important one for local volleyball teams as Maxwell claimed a share of first place in the Mountain Valley League by posting two wins, while Colusa and Pierce ventured south to compete in highly competitive tournaments and Williams continued to play hard but could not break through for a win in Mid-Valley League play.
Maxwell 3, Biggs 0 (10/8)
Maxwell 3, Portola 0 (10/10)
With wins over Biggs and Portola, the Panthers moved into a tie for first in the MTVL.
On the road in Biggs last Tuesday, Maxwell cruised to a three set win by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 behind 11 kills, 11 digs and seven aces from Laynee Haywood and 14 assists from Leah Ferrara.
Yet it was the home match on Oct. 10 where the Panthers handled the Tigers 25-22, 25-20, 25-20, that was most impressive.
Serving was a major factory in the victory as Maxwell landed 21 aces led by Paige Vierra with seven.
Vierra also added 12 assists and nine digs to her stat line for the match.
Haywood finished with eight kills while Rosa Corona made a team-high 14 kills.
Now 12-7, 5-1 on the season, the Panthers have two road games this week as they traveled to Quincy Tuesday and will be in Esparto on Thursday.
Colusa 3, Winters 0 (10/8)
Colusa 3, Live Oak 0 (10/10)
Colusa 2, Monterey 0 (10/12)
Colusa 2, Aptos 1
Salinas 2, Colusa 1
Carmel 2, Colusa 0
Colusa 2, Aptos 0
After sweeping two Sacramento Valley League rivals in Winters and Live Oak by scores of 25-9, 25-13,
25-13 and 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 respectively, the RedHawks got a look at some different competition in Carmel over the weekend.
Against Winters, Amber Morales led the way from the service line accounting for 19 points, which included eight aces.
Annie Lay directed the attack distributing 25 assists while Hannah Taylor and Reese Roper tallied 11 and nine kills respectively.
In Live Oak last Thursday, Taylor registered 12 kills and five blocks, Carly Lay added nine kills and six blocks while Annie lay doled out 23 assists.
Morales and Roper led the defense with nine digs apiece.
At the Padre Invitational in Carmel, the shorthanded RedHawks held their own finishing 3-2, and perhaps more importantly, added to their strength of schedule which puts them atop the NSCIF Division V rankings as the regular season begins to wind down.
Colusa (23-14, 3-2) had a rivalry match in Arbuckle on Tuesday night in its only action of the week.
Pierce 3, Live Oak 0 (10/8)
Pierce 2, MJ Mouat (Canada) 0 (10/11)
Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 2, Pierce 0
Rancho Buena Vista 2, Pierce 1
San Dieguito Academy 2, Pierce 0 (10/12)
Pierce 2, Louisville 0
Bonita Vista 2, Pierce 0
In its only SVL match last week, Pierce had no trouble as they trounced the Lions 25-9, 25-4, 25-15.
On the attack, Abby Mendoza hammered a team-high 10 kills while Halle Charter added eight to the total.
Emily Ehrke handed out 24 assists and Grace Alonzo served five aces as the Bears remained just a game back in the SVL standings.
To close out the week, Pierce, traveled to San Diego, where for the second year in a row it participated in the Southern California Invitational Tournament, finishing 2-4.
In their first action on October 11, Pierce opened by beating a Canadian team before dropping its last two matches of the day, then concluded the tournament on Oct. 12, sandwiching a win over Louisville between losses to San Dieguito Academy and Bonita Vista.
It’s been a rough go of it for Pierce of late after losing libero Betsy Myers as well as her replacement Maria Rivera to injury, however Coach Kim Travis commended the effort of Alonzo who has stepped into the position, “bringing energy to the court while always giving 100 percent.”
Last season the San Diego tournament marked a turn around for the Bears, propelling them to their first section title and deep into the state tournament and as such they are hoping for a similar result again this year.
Pierce (18-14, 3-1) hosted rival Colusa on Tuesday then entertains Willows on Thursday in matches that will determine who emerges as the SVL champion.
Durham 3, Williams 0 (10/18)
Hamilton City 3, Williams 1 (10/12)
Despite some scrappy play, the Yellowjackets still came up short last week against two MVL opponents falling 11-25, 13-25, 26-28 to Durham and 18-25, 28-26, 13-25, 11-25 to Hamilton City.
Statistics were not provided by Williams (3-18, 0-5), who hosted East Nicolaus on Tuesday and heads to Hamilton City on Thursday for a rematch with the Braves.