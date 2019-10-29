Regular season volleyball concluded last week with Pierce and Maxwell collecting two wins, Colusa notching one and Williams dropping a pair.
Pierce 3, Winters 0 (10/22)
Pierce 3, Live Oak 0 (10/24)
Pierce finished as co-champions in the Sacramento Valley League after coasting to wins over Winters 25-7, 25-10, 25-12 and Live Oak 25-7, 25-17, 25-14.
Against the Warriors last Tuesday, Emily Ehrke led a short-handed Bear squad with 13 kills.
Sierra Murphy contributed 17 assists and eight aces while Kassy Raya stepped up to finish the contest with eight digs, six service receptions and two aces.
In Live Oak on Oct. 24, the Bears cruised to another SVL win over the Lions although no statistics were available by the Sun Herald print deadline.
Pierce (20-15) now embarks on a defense of its NSCIF Division IV title as the No. 5 seed when it travels to Wheatland on Halloween to battle the No. 4 Pirates in a second round playoff match.
Maxwell 3, CORE Butte 0 (10/22)
Maxwell 3, Biggs 0 (10/24)
Riding a three match win streak, the Panthers finished as co-champions in the Mountain Valley League after posting straight set victories over CORE Butte 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 and Biggs 25-15, 25-14, 25-21 to complete the regular season.
Against the Lynx, Laynee Haywood recorded a triple double with 11 kills 10 aces and 10 digs to pace Maxwell.
Paige Vierra and Leah Ferrara facilitated the offense making 18 and 14 assists respectively while Rosa Corona played tough in the back row finishing with 13 digs.
It was a balanced effort in the match with the Wolverines as Haywood had another solid effort tallying eight kills, eight aces and 10 service receptions.
Vierra handed out 15 assists, Ferrara dished out eight to go along with seven kills and Corona had eight digs.
Maxwell (15-8) was seeded No. 9 in NSCIF Division VI and was in Bieber to take on No. 8 Butte Valley Tuesday night although scores were not available by the Sun Herald print deadline.
Colusa 3, Willows 2 (10/22)
Winters, Colusa FFL (10/24)
After a hard fought win over the Honkers on Oct. 22, the RedHawks were forced to accept a forfeit loss to Winters on October 24, after what can only be described as a perplexing decision by the NSCIF.
However last week began on a positive note for Colusa when it avenged a loss from earlier in the season by outlasting the Honkers 25-20, 33-31,17-25, 20-25,15-13 to force a three-way tie in the Sacramento Valley League.
Hannah Taylor in one of her best games yet hammered a career-high 24 kills including the game winner to lead the RedHawks at the net while Carly Lay delivered an additional 12 kills in the five set thriller.
Annie Lay turned in another stellar performance directing the offense handing out 37 assists while on defense Reese Roper made a team high 19 digs.
Also contributing in the back row was Abby Myers who accounted for 17 digs along with Cynthia Velazquez and Amber Morales who finished with 14 and 13 digs respectively.
Unfortunately, the rest of the week did not turn out so well for the RedHawks as the Northern Section CIF mandated the forfeit to Winters.
Details surrounding the ruling by the NSCIF were unavailable and although loss prevents Colusa (25-15) from sharing in the SVL title, as the No. 1 seed in Division V, they will maintain home court advantage throughout the playoffs.
The RedHawks began their quest for the team’s first section title on Oct. 29 when they hosted No. 8 Quincy.
With a win Colusa will play a second round match on November 5 against the winner of the match between No. 4 East Nicolaus and No. 5 Hamilton City.
East Nicolaus 3, Williams 0 (10/22)
Durham 3, Williams 1 (10/24)
Williams finished the season with two Mid-Valley League losses and out of the playoff picture.
No statistics were provided.