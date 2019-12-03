Three Colusa County senior volleyball players represented their respective schools as they competed in the 19th Annual All-Star Game held at Willows High School on Dec. 1, featuring some of the best players in the Northern Section.
Pierce’s Emily Ehrke along with Colusa’s Annie Lay and Hannah Taylor played for the South team which also included athletes from Chico, Colusa, East Nicolaus, Sutter and Willows against the North squad comprised of players from Burney, Corning, Cottonwood, Fall River, Palo Cedro, Portola and Redding.
The South, which came up short in the five set match 25-14,18-25, 25-20, 29-31,13-15 was coached in part by Pierce’s Kim Travis.
Despite the setback, the South holds a 12-7 overall advantage in the series that is sponsored by Club Chico Volleyball and Thunder Volleyball Camp.