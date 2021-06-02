Colusa Mosquito Abatement District Manager Dan Kiely said as the weather begins to warm up, mosquito production will increase as well.
“People have been more cautious lately when it comes to venturing outside,” said Kiely. “Now that we are beginning to experience more outdoor activities, it is very important to protect ourselves from being exposed to mosquitoes. Nicer weather has many of us spending more time in our yards. Now is a great time to look for any standing water that may become a mosquito problem, such as neglected swimming pools, bird baths, clogged rain gutters, old buckets, tires and pet water dishes.”
Kiely said it is important to remember the seven “D’s” of Mosquito Prevention: drain any standing water that may produce mosquitoes; dawn and dusk are times to try to avoid being outside because this is when mosquitoes are more active; dress appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors; defend yourself against mosquitoes by using an effective insect repellent, such as DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and alway make sure to follow label directions; door and window screens should be in good working condition to better help keep mosquitoes from entering your home; and district personnel are available to address any mosquito problem you may be experiencing by calling you local Mosquito Abatement District.
According to Keily, the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District has begun to conduct their mosquito surveillance program for this season.
“Personnel are looking for mosquito breeding sources daily within the district’s boundaries which totals 160 square miles,” said Kiely. “The Colusa city limits, as well as the many acres of wetlands and agricultural areas surrounding the town of Colusa are monitored for any mosquito activity, and if found, control measures are implemented.
Kiely said the District does ask the public to please notify them of any neglected or abandoned swimming pools they may be aware of within the District’s boundaries.
“When a neglected pool is found to be a mosquito production problem, District personnel will work with homeowners to determine the best possible solution to remedy the situation,” said Kiely.
The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District has also begun their larval mosquito control program, said Kiely, as well as their mosquito trapping program.
“This includes traps that are suited to trap the invasive Aedes mosquito species, which have been found in many of the Mosquito control districts within California,” said Kiely.
The District wide mosquito adulticide spray program usually begins at the end of June and continues to the first part of November. Control measures in the town of Colusa are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., according to Kiely, and the outlying areas of Colusa within the district’s boundaries are controlled Monday through Thursday from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
“The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District expects to have a busy mosquito season, even though we are experiencing below normal rainfall and water for agriculture is to be restricted,” said Kiely. “During these dry conditions, mosquitoes adapt by concentrating in the wet areas we do have in our district, such as wetlands, and agricultural areas. District personnel are constantly monitoring these areas and implementing control measures when needed.”
The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District is located at 713 D Street, Colusa, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more information, call 458-4966 or visit colusamosquitoabatementdistrict.com.