A free public webinar is scheduled to hear from a panelist on the real stories and benefits of successful collaboration between Integrated Regional Water Management (IRWM) and Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) on Sept. 23.
This is the first of a series of webinars exploring a range of topics relevant to IRWM and SGMA. The first webinar on Sept. 23 will be from 12-1:30 p.m. featuring speakers Rob Swartz, Regional Water Authority; David Orth, New Current Water and Land, LLC; and Angela Islas, Self-Help Enterprises, with Lance Eckhart, San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, serving as moderator.
The webinar is hosted by Maven’s Notebook. Other partners include the IRWM Roundtable of Regions, Department of Water Resources, Local Government Commission, and the NGO (Non-governmental Organization) Groundwater Collaborative.
The webinar works to increase awareness of two important statewide water management efforts and to encourage and inspire Groundwater Sustainability Agency and IRWM regions to partner for comprehensive regional water management.
Register for the webinar online at http://tinyurl.com/IRWM-SGMA.
For more information contact Maven’s Notebook at maven@mavensnotebook.com.