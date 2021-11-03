Week 10 prep football in the mid-valley: Colusa pulls out 37-0 win over Live Oak

The Yuba City High football team needed nearly all 48 minutes Friday night to eclipse Woodcreek at home, 31-28 and solidify itself as the second-best team in the Capital Valley Conference heading into the Sac-Joaquin playoffs.
The Honkers (7-3, 5-1) battled Woodcreek all night before a final hurrah put the hosts over the top with a touchdown strike to Kaleb Banez with 18 seconds left to take down the Wolves for good.
YC and Woodcreek were tied at halftime and after 3 quarters before the Honkers regained the lead on a 32-yard field goal with 8 minutes, 26 seconds left.
Woodcreek (7-3, 3-3) answered with a scoring strike of its own, putting the Wolves back on top, 28-24 with 1:53 to play.
YC capitalized on the extra time left, marching down and finding Banez for the game-winner.
The only team to finish ahead of YC in league was Antelope. The Titans completed their perfect regular season with a 30-14 win at River Valley to head into the playoffs as a likely No. 1 or No. 2 seed in division II.
RV ends its season at 1-8 overall and 1-5 in league.
Sutter (7-1, 5-0 BVL) vs.
Corning (1-8, 1-4 BVL)
The Huskies won their 30th straight Butte View League ballgame Friday, shutting out Corning 35-0 on senior night at Wayne Gadberry Field.
Sutter is currently 2-1/2 games up on second place Gridley entering the final week of the regular season next week. Gridley was at Oroville Friday, but results were not available by the date of publication.
Gridley hosts West Valley next week.
Colusa (7-2, 2-2 SVL) at Live Oak (1-7, 0-5 SVL)
Colusa struck almost immediately after getting off the bus in Live Oak, putting 23 in the first quarter, en route to a 37-0 Sacramento Valley League win over the Lions.
Led by quarterback Emanuel Frias, the RedHawks struck on their first two offensive possessions, followed by a pair of scores on special teams to grab the early lead.
Sac-Joaquin playoffs brackets for all divisions will be unveiled Sunday. To view from home visit https://cifsjs.org/sports/fball/FB_Brackets_D3.
Other area scores
Foothill 12, Marysville 10
Antelope 30, River Valley 14
Colusa 37, Live Oak 0
Linden 21, East Nicolaus 13
Las Plumas 28, Wheatland 14
Sutter 35, Corning 0
