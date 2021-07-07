Three groups of mosquitoes, known as mosquito pools, that were collected in various areas throughout Butte County tested positive with West Nile virus this week, according to the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District.
Following the first positive indicator of the virus in Butte County in 2021, the district is urging residents to take all precautions necessary to drain any and all unneeded standing water, report any suspected mosquito-breeding sites to the district, and protect themselves from the bites of mosquitoes.
“It’s imperative that county residents be aware that WNV is active and to avoid mosquito bites by whatever means necessary,” said Matthew Ball, district manager, in a press release. “Residents are urged to do their part to prevent mosquitoes from breeding by inspecting and eliminating all standing water from their properties.”
The virus has been identified in Butte County every year since its arrival in 2004. Since then, 253 residents have been infected with the virus, nine of which have died.
West Nile virus is usually prevalent from May through October when mosquitoes are most abundant. Mosquitoes contract the virus when they feed on infected birds, then spread the virus when the mosquitoes seek other hosts to bite. Horses can also be affected by the virus. Horse owners are encouraged to make sure their horses are kept current with the WNV vaccination.
The public is encouraged to become part of the state’s monitoring effort for the virus by reporting any dead birds that may have been dead for less than 48 hours. Reports can be submitted by calling 1-877-968-2473, or by visiting https://westnile.ca.gov/.