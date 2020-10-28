Candidates vying for various positions on local governing boards stand to be compensated for their time and efforts if elected in the upcoming election, some a lot more than others.
Positions up for grabs in November range from school boards to county supervisors, with the latter bringing in the most in regular pay and benefits, for the most part.
The following is a summary of what candidates will make if elected, according to the most recent figures recorded on Transparent California.
Supervisors
The open Colusa County District 2 Board of Supervisors position pays $5,880 per month, set by a county ordinance.
Candidates in the runoff election for this vacant supervisors seat include Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith and Dave B. Markss.
Those that serve as the Board’s chairperson receive an additional $500 per month while those that serve as the vice chairperson receive an additional $300 per month.
City Council
Members of the Colusa City Council receive $300 per month for their service on the council, totalling $3,600 per year.
Candidates in the running for the three open seats include: Ryan Codorniz, Denise Conrado, incumbent Brent Nobles, Matthew Reische, incumbent Greg Ponciano and Daniel Vaca.
In Williams, members of the city council also receive monthly compensation of $300 per month and the mayor receives $400 per month.
There are two open seats on the Williams City Council. Candidates include: incumbent John J. Troughton, Don Parsons and incumbent Roberto V. Mendoza.