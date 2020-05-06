Local film students will receive statewide recognition as the work of a Williams Junior Senior High School student was chosen for a live, professional reading by the Latino Film Institute.
Eleventh grader Cielo Castanon-Tercero is one of twenty students who have been actively involved in all aspects of film production this year as part of the Digital Media Pathway created by the Williams Unified School District, according to James Welcome, media teacher at Williams Jr. Sr. High School.
“The group of students from grades seven through 12 has been actively engaged in every aspect of the creation and production of films this year, participating in the Youth Cinema Program created by the Latino Film Institute through which professional film makers work with selected groups of students from all over the state to create ‘a pipeline, platform and launching pad’ designed to recognize ‘competent, resilient, and real-world problem-solvers and bridge the achievement and opportunity gaps by creating lifelong learners and the entertainment industry’s multicultural future,’” said Welcome in a release.
Welcome said this is the the first year of the program for the WUSD.
The Latino Film Institute chose only a few play scripts statewide to be read by internationally recognized actors and actresses and streamed to the public.
The Williams screenplay, titled “Rigged” and written by Castanon-Tercero, will be read today, May 6, at 1 p.m.
Welcome said the community of Williams is invited to participate in the recognition of this outstanding local student by tuning into the Youth Cinema Project Youtube channel.