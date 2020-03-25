While the statewide stay-at-home order is in effect, WIC – the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program – will be accessible by telephone for families in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area.
“At this time, we can provide all WIC services via phone, including new enrollment,” said Rose McIssac, director of the WIC program for Ampla Health. “To protect you and our WIC staff, all walk-in WIC clinics have been suspended.”
According to a release issued by Ampla Health, WIC is considered an “essential service,” and will continue to serve the community under the stay-at-home order announced by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday.
Community members should call their local WIC office to enroll or certify, obtain future food benefits, reschedule, get breastfeeding help or to get questions answered, read the release
McIssac said that the state has auto-issued one month of benefits and extended some certifications for families that already have WIC and the WIC electronic benefits via the WIC card.
“This means if you have a WIC card, you may already have your benefits pre-loaded,” said McIssac. “Please check your California WIC app for benefits.”
For more information, call your local WIC office at 749-4830 in Marysville, 822-7224 in Yuba City, 743-1678 in Olivehurst or 458-5503 in Colusa. Additional information can also be found by visiting https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CFH/DWICSN/Pages/Program-Landing1.aspx.